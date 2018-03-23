Supermarket named as Best Value Retailer at prestigious UK awards

A supermarket has beaten stiff competition to be crowned Best Value Retailer at the prestigious Retail Week Awards

Supermarket Aldi took home the awards beating competition from the likes of Lidl and The Works.

The awards, which have been running for 23 years, are a symbol of excellence within the retail sector and are judged by a panel of esteemed industry experts.

Commenting on the The title of ‘Best Value Retailer’ given to Aldi judges said: “This is absolutely what Aldi is and does; offering the customer value across all its dimensions.

“Not just pricing, but quality, too. They are a clear leader and innovator in this respect.”

Aldi was recently named the nation’s Favourite Supermarket in the Which? Supermarket Satisfaction Survey with the surpermarket also being voted Best Value SUpermarket at Moneywise Home Finance Awards for the third year running.

Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to have been named Best Value Retailer at the Retail Week Awards for the first time.

“To receive this recognition from leading industry influencers is testament to the hard work we put in every year, providing customers with high quality products at amazing prices.”

