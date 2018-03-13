Suzanne Pilley: Police receive over 20 calls after fresh appeal

Detectives trying to locate the body of a woman who was murdered eight years ago have revealed they have had more than 20 calls in response to a renewed appeal.

Police say they have had a “positive response” from the public after the Edinburgh bookkeeper’s family launched an emotional appeal last week.

Older sister Gail spoke for the first time about the family’s “unbearable” trauma since Ms Pilley went missing on her way to work in Thistle Street, Edinburgh, on May 4, 2010.

David Gilroy, 55, was found guilty of murdering Pilley, his colleague and former lover, whose body has never been found.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston said: “I’m very encouraged by the positive response we have had to the appeal we issued last week.

“We have taken over 20 calls which are all being assessed and further inquiries carried out as appropriate.

“Even after almost eight years, I’m pleased that people are still willing to come forward with any information that could help us find Suzanne and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet watched the videos to please do so, think back to May 2010 and call or email us if you think you could assist.”

Ms Pilley’s sister Gail added: “Every time she’s mentioned, you struggle with the fact she’s not been found.

“It’s hard to think about her because we just don’t know where she is and that’s the first thought that comes into your head when she’s mentioned is just, where are you? So it’s just extremely difficult to not know where she is and to not have laid her to rest.

“She wasn’t treated with any dignity in her death, she was discarded and we just do not know where she is. And that is just sometimes unbearable, but we have to move forward and I would love to be able to just give her that funeral, that dignity that every person deserves but unfortunately we can’t do that.”

Detectives believe Gilroy killed Ms Pilley in the basement of their Edinburgh office before transporting her body in the boot of his car to a secret grave in Argyll and Bute the next day.

