Swan with baseball cap tangled around foot rescued at Shore

A nesting swan was discovered at the Shore in Leith with a baseball cap tangled around her foot.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the stricken pen’s plight, as it emerged that the baseball cap had been tangled around her foot for a long period of time.

A call was made to the animal helpline earlier this month by a member of the public concerned for the swan’s welfare.

The female swan, who lives at the Shore in Leith, had a nest of eggs to tend to, highlighting the importance of this rescue.

Two local gentlemen from the Malt & Hops pub at the Shore offered use of their boat to aid the swan’s rescue.

Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Melissa Maitland said, “The poor swan had been tangled up for some time.

“Two very kind gentlemen, Calum Mckay and Jim Mckenna, from the Malt and Hops pub, volunteered to take us out on their boat to rescue the swan.

“My colleague Sarah Auldsmith and I went out on the water to catch the swan which proved tough as she was so quick!

“After several attempts of trying to catch her Darren Malcolm, another colleague, saved the day and was able to grab her with the swan hook from the river bank. He cut the cap off and she was quickly released back to her partner and settled back into her nest with eggs.

“We’re all so glad we could help her and it’s great to see her back in the water, where she belongs.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

