Taco Bell confirms it has ‘no plans for Edinburgh restaurant’

It was reported that Taco Bell were considering an expansion to Edinburgh after an advert was shared on social media.

Though unconfirmed by the chain itself, people were alerted to the possibility that they were looking to Edinburgh for a potential restaurant site after Taco Bell posted advertisements for managers on recruitment website GlassDoor.

Many suggested that the Scottish Capital could be the next target for the company after a successful launch in Glasgow last year.

However, following contact with the popular Mexican food chain, the firm have confirmed that they have ‘no immediate plans’ to open in Edinburgh.