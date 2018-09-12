Taco Bell could be set to open restaurant in Edinburgh

Taco Bell could be on its way to Edinburgh as it advertises for staff in the capital

Having opened its first ever Scottish restaurant in Glasgow last year, it seems that US fast-food giant Taco Bell is now eyeing up Edinburgh for its next potential outlet.

Though unconfirmed by the chain itself, people were alerted to the possibility that they were looking to Edinburgh for a potential restaurant site after Taco Bell posted advertisements for managers on recruitment website GlassDoor.

In July 2016, a spokesperson for the company told media website QSR that it was “working hard to bring Taco Bell to every corner of the UK.”

Ellen Gault, marketing manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, told the Scotsman Food and Drink in December that the brand were already “busy working on more stores” following the Glasgow launch.