‘Taps running dry’ as CO2 shortage hits Edinburgh pubs

Pubs across Edinburgh and the Lothians are at risk of running out of draught beer as the “perfect storm” of beautiful hot weather and the World Cup has sparked a run on carbon dioxide (CO2) used to inject fizz into cold lager and soft drinks.

There have been several reports of taps running dry as frantic publicans search in vain for the precious canisters needed to serve.

Popular watering hole Teuchters Landing was last night having to ration bubbles to customers flocking to Leith Shore, with beer drinkers given preference over those asking for soft drinks from the bar’s “gun”.

Co-owner John Tindal said last night; “The place is absolutely heaving. We have a big outside seating area and we are right on the water so when the weather is like this we get hammered with customers. Add in a World Cup and it is just insane, we have queues round the block.

“I saw the stories about the CO2 shortage and I have been trying to get hold of more canisters from our regular suppliers but there is none to be had anywhere so we’ve had to try and conserve it any way we can. At the moment I have only two canisters left and I am currently going through about a canister and a half a day. No COs will mean no beer and I don’t want to think about that when we have so many customers to serve.

“On the plus side we have enough whisky behind the bar that folk won’t go thirsty.”

He added: “All the bars in the area are in the same boat so goodness knows what will happen.”

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said brewers were “working their socks off” to keep the beer flowing.

BBPA chief executive Brigid Simmonds said The UK can produce as much as 10 million pints of beer per day, and there were signs of things improving,

She said: “Although stocks of bulk CO2 remain low, brewers across the country are working their socks off around the clock to ensure there is plenty of beer to go around.”