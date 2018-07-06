Teen boy charged in connection with mass brawl at Portobello

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the serious assault of two youths in Portobello.

Officers were called to reports of a mass brawl involving up to 60 youths on Monday 25 June.

Fighting broke out near Portobello police station around 4:55 in the afternoon, leaving two boys aged 15 and 17 with facial injuries.

The shocking scenes unfolded in front of hundreds of people on busy Portobello High Street.

One passerby reported seeing a youth being slashed in the face and said bottles were being thrown.

A 17-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

READ MORE: Appeal after Portobello mass brawl involving up to 60 youths

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Kevin McLean said: “Although we have now charged someone in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for information.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and we will always ensure it is robustly investigated.

“I would encourage anyone who may have been in the Portobello area in the early evening of Monday 25 June, and can assist with ongoing inquiries, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3167 of 25 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE