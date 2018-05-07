Teen charged after 25-year-old stabbed

Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured at a flat in Upper Gilmore Place shortly after 12am on Thursday 3rd May.

A 17 year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 4th May.

Anyone with information which may be able to help can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0072 of 3rd May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

**Please note an earlier version of this story had the victim aged 28. This has now been amended following an update from Police Scotland**