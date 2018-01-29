Teen charged after pushing OAP to ground in Cameron Toll bag theft

A 15-year-old has been charged with assault and robbery after stealing from an 80-year-old.

The incident happened just outside Cameron Toll on New Year’s Eve.

A teen pushed the pensioner to the ground from behind at a pedestrian crossing on Lady Road around 8.30am on Sunday December 31.

The woman, who was carrying a shopping bag, had the bag stolen from her during the incident.

Following the incident the pensioner was seen by the Scottish Ambulance Service as a precaution and was, thankfully, uninjured.

Detectives have thanked the public for information that was given to them during their investigation.

The 15-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.