Teen charged after spate of city centre bike thefts

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of bike thefts in Edinburgh.

The arrest comes as part of Operation Agora, the police initiative to tackle the increase in stolen bikes.

During their investigation officers recovered 32 bikes at an address in Cobden Road on Friday May 4.

The 18-year-old was subsequently arrested on Wednesday June 20 in connection with the recovery of these bikes and a number of other pedal bike thefts which occurred in the South of the City throughout May.

In total he has been charged with 27 offences, including theft and handling stolen property.

Inspector Caroline Flynn from St Leonard’s Police Station said: “We recognise and understand the impact bike theft has on Edinburgh’s communities and through Operation Agora we continue to investigate all crimes of this nature thoroughly.

“Thanks to inquiries conducted by the dedicated Agora team, a sizeable number of pedal cycles have been recovered and reunited with their rightful owners.

“Tackling acquisitive crime in all its forms is one of Edinburgh Division’s top priorities and we are working hard to ensure offenders are brought to justice, while at the same time providing victims with all the relevant crime prevention advice to stop them falling victim.”