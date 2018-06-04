Teen in court over Little France rape

A TEENAGER has appeared in court over a rape on a Capital housing estate.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged following the serious sexual assault last Thursday.

An alleged attack is said to have taken place at about 11pm in the Craigour Place area of Little France.

Police were called to a report of a 48-year-old woman being raped and immediately launched an investigation.

A playground and surrounding area was cordoned off while police conducted door-to-door enquiries.

The teen appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE