Teen sentenced in Shaun Woodburn case ordered back to court

A teenager spared detention for his part in a violent rampage which ended with the death of Shaun Woodburn, was ordered back to court on Friday for refusing to meet with social workers.

Mohammed Zakariyah, 19, was cleared of murdering 30-year-old Shaun Woodburn, but admitted two assaults and a breach of the peace in Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017.

Instead of detention he was ordered to perform unpaid work in the community and be supervised by social workers.

But, at the High Court in Glasgow judge Lady Stacey told him if he does not change his attitude he will be brought back and sentenced to detention.

Lady Stacey told him: “You’re on your last chance. You are going along a road which suggests to me that you have not learned your lesson..”

Zakariyah who previously refused to carry out community service during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, did not turn up for meetings with social workers.

He claimed he was fed up with them asking him questions about his associates and whether he drinks or takes drugs.

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: “He find it difficult to understand the questions he is asked. He has changed his associates since the incident and doesn’t drink or take drugs. He finds it difficult saying the same things over and over again.”

Mr McCallum told the court that Zakariyah has been taking part in a project assisting teenagers who need help.

Lady Stacey told Zakariayah: “What you did on Hogmanay shows that you are capable of violence. I saw photographs of your victim. It is not for you to decide you don’t need to speak to a social worker. It is not up to you to decide you don’t want to be supervised that is not an option.”

She fixed another review for next month, and told Zakariyah: “You attitude needs to change and you require to cooperate.

His friend Mohammed Ibnomer, 18, was convicted of the culpable homicide of Shaun and jailed for four years.

Just before and after midnight at Warrender Park Road and Bruntsfield Links, the pair assaulted a number of people. Zakariyah pled guilty to two assaults and a breach of the peace.

Then both accused and friends travelled to the Leith area where Ibnomer killed Shaun with a punch.

