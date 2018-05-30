Teenage celist who played Royal Wedding to perform at EIF

The teenage cellist who played at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival this summer.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason will take centre stage at the Usher Hall to perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in what will be his first public performance in Scotland.

The former BBC Young Musician of the Year, who performed three pieces of music at the wedding - Sicilienne by von Paradis, Schubert’s Ave Maria, and Après Un Rêve by Fauré.

The 19-year-old, who joined forces with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra to record his debut album, which was released in February, will be making his EIF debut in August.

His performances at the Royal Wedding earlier this month helped him to become the best-performing artist in the history of the official UK album chart.

An EIF spokeswoman said: “One of the brightest young stars on the classical music scene, Kanneh-Mason is already in great demand from major orchestras and concert halls worldwide.”