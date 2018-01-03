Teenage girl missing since Hogmanay may have visted Edinburgh

A TEENAGE girl has been missing from her home since Hogmanay - and police believe she may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Officers are appealing for information to help trace 15-year-old Carmen Buchan, who was due to return home to her home in Wardlaw Street, Cowdenbeath, at 11pm on Hogmanay.

The teen was not yet returned home and concern is now growning for her welfare.

It is believed Carmen may have travelled to Edinburgh and inquiries are continuing both in Fife and the Capital to locate her.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with a very slim build, long blonde hair and wearing a white crop top underneath a see-through mesh top with embroidered flowers, black bomber jacket, high-waisted ripped skinny jeans and white and grey Adidas Gazelle trainers.

Inspector Gavin Cameron from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Carmen has not been seen since Hogmanay. Whilst we suspect she may be with friends concern is growing and we are keen to establish her whereabouts as soon as possible so we can confirm she is safe.

“Members of the public in Fife or Edinburgh who believe they may have seen Carmen since Hogmanay, or know where she can be found, should contact police immediately.

“I would also ask Carmen to return home or get in touch if she sees this appeal.”

Those with information can contact Cowdenbeath Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 245 of the 1st January.