Teenager charged over alleged assault of 12-year-old girl

POLICE have charged a teenager in connection with an assault on a 12-year-old girl after video footage was posted online.

The incident took place at around 8pm on Saturday in the Ladywell area of Livingston. Video footage taken of the incident was posted on social media.

Police have charged a 13-year-old girl in connection with an alleged assault.

Officers are attempting to trace others believed to have been involved and are following positive lines of investigation.

A spokesman for Police Scotland, said: “Officers are aware of video footage and communication posted to social media, and would ask that members of the public ensure they conduct themselves appropriately online.”

The alleged victim suffered minor injuries.