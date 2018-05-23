Teenager charged over high value theft after police chase

A teenager has been charged in connection with a high-value housebreaking and theft in East Lothian.

A Volkswagen Golf was stolen during the break in at a property in Doctor Gracie Drive, Prestonpans, overnight between 14 and 15 May.

At around 10.20pm on Monday, 21 May, traffic police in Edinburgh spotted the vehicle in Milton Road West and a pursuit took place.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and has been charged in connection with the housebreaking, as well as with road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

Inspector Andrew Harborow said: “Tackling housebreaking remains one of our top priorities in East Lothian and all offences of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Thanks to a great bit of collaborative work by local officers in Prestonpans and colleagues from Road Policing, an arrest has been made for a recent housebreaking in Prestonpans and the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

“We are committed to bringing acquisitive crime offenders to justice and will robustly investigate any such incidents that are reported to us.

“The public have a vital role to play in helping us reduce housebreaking rates by ensuring they have appropriate security measures around their homes and businesses and by keeping valuable belongings stored safely out of sight.

“A range of really useful crime prevention advice is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”

