Teenager charged over ‘stabbing’ of Syrian refugee

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attack on a Syrian refugee.

Campaigners said Shahbaz Ali, 25, was left seriously injured after being stabbed in Edinburgh on Thursday May 3.

It is understood Mr Ali was stabbed 6 times, including 4 times in the chest in the alleged attack.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old man has been charged over the incident at a flat in the city’s Upper Gilmore Place.

Anti-racism campaigners have condemned the alleged attack and set up an online appeal for donations “to help Shahbaz recover and rebuild his life”.

Sabir Zazai, chief executive of Scottish Refugee Council, said: “Scotland is home to many people fleeing conflict and human rights violations around the world and this attack will not undermine our peaceful coexistence and legacy of a welcoming nation.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured at a flat in Upper Gilmore Place shortly after 12am on Thursday 3rd May.

“A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday May 4.

“Anyone with information which may be able to help can contact Gayfield CID via 101.”

A fundraising page has been set up for Mr Ali by Positive Action in Housing.

The charity said it raised almost £4,000 in less than 24 hours.

