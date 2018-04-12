Teens ‘tried to rob motorcycle while owner was stopped at lights’

Two teenagers have been arrested after trying to steal a motorbike - while the biker was riding it - in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident took place in George Street, at the junction with St Andrew Square, around 11am this morning.

A 27-year-old male biker was threatened and an attempt was made to steal his motorcycle while he was stopped at the traffic lights.

It is understood that ‘an implement’ was brandished during the attempted theft.

Two boys, both aged 14, have been arrested in connection with this and enquiries are ongoing. Detectives would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

Those who may have information which can assist with the ongoing investigation can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 1050 of 12th April, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

