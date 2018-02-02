Temperatures set to plummet overnight ahead of weekend snowfall

A clear night will send temperatures plummeting in Edinburgh with a yellow ice warning being issued for Saturday.

Tenperatures are set to fall below 0 with a yellow warning of ice in place from 1am tomorrow.

Drivers have been advised to take care when driving with road surface temperatures set to be down to -2/3C.

As well as the cold temperatures and ice, there are expected to be a number of wintry showers with snowfall expected in the early hours.

Sleet and rain will follow throughout the rest of the day, however, rain falling on freezing roads are likely to make icy conditions in the morning.

While temperatures should rise in the afternoon, Edinburgh may be set for more winter weather next week with snow forecast for February 6.

Close scrutiny will be being paid to the conditions of the roads in the Capital after it was revealed that a review of gritting arrangements across the Capital has been ordered following complaints that roads and pavements in many suburban areas were not treated at all during recent snow and ice.