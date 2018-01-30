Tennents ‘tank beer’ coming to Edinburgh for the first time

Tennents is to bring ‘tank beer’ to the Capital for the first time with the beer being offered at the new Malones bar on Marrison Street.

The unpasteurised beer will be offered at the bar giving fans in the Capital a chance to sample the ‘purest form’ of pints.

The bar, which is set to open 26th January, boasts a five-tank installation, the largest single liquid tank offering in Scotland.

The creation is aimed to offer ‘brewery fresh’ to consumers, giving them a fresh pint experience.

Fi Leonard, Customer Activation Manager at Tennent’s, said: “After the success of the tank beer launch in Glasgow last year, we are delighted to the bringing this offering to our loyal customers in Edinburgh.

“The new Malones site was the perfect place to launch our East Coast tank beer takeover and they look really impressive behind the bar. Tennent’s is here to serve the nation; and we’re confident our customers in the East will love this innovation.”

Simon Keane, Director of Malones said: “We’re delighted to be the first bar on the East coast to have Tennent’s tank Lager. Given that we have always worked closely with Tennent’s across our bars in Scotland, it was the obvious choice for our new venue in the capital.

Since opening over the weekend, we have already had some fantastic feedback and we are excited to see how popular the tank lager will inevitably become.”