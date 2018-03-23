Texas and Gabrielle to headline Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace

TEXAS and James are set to headline a two-day summer music festival at Linlithgow Palace.

The line-up for Glen’s Party at the Palace has been announced - with top acts on the bill including Imelda May and Gabrielle. There will also be a DJ set from former Spice Girl, Mel C.

Sharleen Spiteri, singer of Texas

Co-producer John Richardson, said: “Every year we wonder how we are going to better what we’ve done in the previous year and we’ve set the bar pretty high recently having had the likes of Nile Rodgers, Simple Minds, Kaiser Chiefs and Amy Macdonald on the bill.

More acts for the second stage are yet to be announced.

“We think this year’s line-up really does have something for everybody and of course, there’s a whole host of good music lined up for the second stage too. Roll on August.”

The first day of the festival will be headlined by 90s indie act James, along with Gabrielle, Cast, Mel C, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, The Complete Stone Roses and Carly Connor.

Sunday’s line-up will be topped by Texas ahead of Imelda May, Embrace, Peter Hook and The Light, The Prince Experience and Dopesickfly.

The event takes place on August 11 and 12.

