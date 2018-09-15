The best barbers offering a hot shave/beard trim in Edinburgh

With hundreds of different shops all offering their unique take on styling, Edinburgh has plenty of choice when it comes to choosing somewhere to reinvent your look.

The Capital is a city with an abundance of barber shops that go above and beyond – and some that keep it old-fashioned.

Whatever your preference, here are our recommendations for the best places in the Capital to head for a hot shave or beard trim.

Close to Edinburgh University’s Lauriston campus at Tollcross, Istanbul VIP has become a favourite for students living nearby thanks to their experienced staff.

Head barber Volkan learned his trade in Turkey and has spent more than 25 years in the industry, so clients know they are in good hands.

Veen

Veen barbers proudly promotes itself as a “good old style barbers with a modern twist” and there is plenty of evidence to suggest the expert staff are able to combine traditional techniques with modern innovations to keep their clients looking at their best. Established in Leith for a decade, it has become a favourite with locals.

Turkish Barbers

They may not have gone all out with the name, but Turkish Barbers on Causewayside have been established in the city for a number of years and are a value for money option without having to compromise on quality.

The shop has built a reputation for expert cuts and has a loyal band of customers.

Ruffians

The first Ruffians opened in the West End in 2012 and even received praise from the New York Times, which described it as having “top marks across the board”. The team have scooped a series of top awards, including a top grooming prize from GQ and the friendly and knowledgeable staff are always at the top of their game.

Barbarossa

Barbarossa is far from the traditional barber’s shop – not many others have a bar inside for customers to enjoy a beer while they enjoy their cut – but that doesn’t mean their team are not experts in creating a stylish and unique look for customers. The boutique barber shop is located right in the heart of the business district with a buzzing clientele.