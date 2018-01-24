The Fall’s frontman Mark E Smith dies

Have your say

THE Fall singer-songwriter Mark E Smith has died at the age of 60.

The musician, a founding member of the English post-punk band, died at home this morning.

His partner, Pam Van Damned, who is also the band’s manager, said in a statement: “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E Smith.

“He passed this morning at home.

“A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days.

“In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”

Last year the band were forced to cancel a string of shows due to Smith’s health.

The Fall, who were formed in Manchester, boast The Container Drivers, Wings and Eat Y’Self Fitter among some of their hit songs.

