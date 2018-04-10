The Greatest Showman DVD release date: How can you pre-order?

Have your say

It is one of the biggest musical sensations of the last decade.

Indeed, with a cinematic run of over 4 months, and a sing-along version released, it appeared that some movie-goers could not get enough of The Greatest Showman.

The all-singing, all-dancing movie starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya will soon be available on DVD

So when does it come out and can you pre-order it now?

The DVD will be released on May 14 2018.

A number of sites such as HMV.com and Amazon.co.uk have set the price at £9.99, and £14.99 for Blu-ray.

It is available for pre-order on both of the above sites and others like Zavvi and eBay.

