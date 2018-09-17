The hardest food challenges to try in Edinburgh

Hungry? We hope so. These colossal sized dishes are certainly not for the faint hearted.

Whether you're tempted by a potentially life threatening curry or a super sized burger, these Edinburgh food challenges will really put you through your paces.

Ultimate Burger Challenge

Unbutton your jeans or wear loose clothing if you want to try your luck at The City Cafe's Ultimate Burger Challenge.

The feast includes six patties (two beef, two chicken, two vegetable) stacked in one bun, plus toppings and chips and coleslaw - but brave diners only have 45 minutes to consume the entire plate, and if don't eat it all you’ll have to pay £35.

The City Cafe, 19 Blair Street, EH1 1QR

The Kismot Killer

If you want to get as close as possible to the gates of hell without actually dying then the ‘world’s hottest curry’ will quite possibly take you there. The Kismot Killer as it is affectionately known uses five of the world’s hottest chillies to create a ‘killer’ curry.

Although no one has died yet from eating it, people have been hospitalised and all participants have to sign a legal disclaimer before tucking in. If you don’t finish the curry, you’ll have to pay £24.95 (with 25 per cent donated to charity) just for the pleasure.

Kismot, 29 St Leonard's Street, EH8 9QN - kismot.co.uk



Wall of Flame

Prepare to sweat, a lot. Only a select few have made it to Wings’ Wall of Flame, but if you do you’ll pretty much have bragging rights for life.

Participants have to eat six chicken wings, coated in their infamous Suicide Sauce and with no sour cream to soften the blow.

Wings, 5/7 Old Fishmarket Close, EH1 1RW - wingsedinburgh.com



Chilli Challenge

One red hot chilli cheese burger, one chilli dog, one chilli cheese fries and one Oreo milkshake, all to be eaten in 15 minutes or you'll have to pay £28.50.

The Boozy Cow’s Chilli Challenge is one of the hardest in town - in fact out of the 1,500 people who have tried the challenge only 400 have actually managed to complete it.

The Boozy Cow, 17 Frederick Street, EH2 2EY - boozycow.com