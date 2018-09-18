Appeal to trace pair involved in ‘loud verbal argument’ in Meadows

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of concern for a person in the Meadows area of Edinburgh.

A passerby on Hope Park Terrace reported hearing a man and a woman having a “loud verbal argument” at around 1.15am on Tuesday (18 September).

It is believed the pair drove off in a 4x4 vehicle heading towards Causewayside.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of this incident and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The man involved in the argument is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build and shaved or bald head. He was wearing a dark suit and was driving a silver or grey Range Rover Evoque.

Detective Inspector Clark Martin from Gayfield CID said: “There may be a perfectly innocent explanation as to what happened here, however, we are keen to trace both individuals and speak with them about the matter.

“In addition, anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this incident take place, or who has any other information that can assist with this investigation should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 187 of the 18th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

