The Real Mary King’s Close launches competition to give away a year’s free ice cream

The Real Mary King’s Close has teamed up with S Luca Dairy Ice Cream to give onelucky person the chance to create a limited edition ‘Mary King’s Close’ ice cream to mark the attraction’s 15th birthday.

The search is on to find an ice cream that is reflective of the popular visitor attraction.

A spokeperson for the Real Mary King’s Close said: “It could be a taste of traditional Scotland, a flavour you associate with Edinburgh, or include the plague doctor’s herbs. We are looking for something tasty though – so no gardy loo.”

The creator of the winning flavour will get a private tour of The Real Mary King’s Close, a trip to the S Luca Dairy Ice Cream factory in Musselburgh to see their flavour being made, and a year’s worth of free ice cream.

According to the organisers, to enter, all you need to do is head over to www.realmarykingsclose.com and submit your ice cream idea, by the 31st of July.

The best flavour will be chosen by a panel of judges, with the successful ice cream produced by S Luca Dairy Ice Cream, and served at The Real Mary King’s Close.

Craig Miller, general manager at The Real Mary King’s Close said: “As a unique visitor attraction, we wanted to do something a bit different as part of our 15th anniversary celebrations this year.

“The S Luca philosophy of quality, tradition, and passion strongly reflects our values, so this quirky competition makes perfect sense. We’re really excited to see what combinations people come up with.”