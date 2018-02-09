The top three attractions to visit in Edinburgh

See the very best of what Scotland’s capital city has to offer in just three stops.

Edinburgh has endless fascinating cultural and historical landmarks, but if you’re only on a flying visit, here are the three local sights you can’t miss.

Arthur’s Seat

Sitting more than 250 metres above the city, Arthur’s Seat is the main peak of a group of hills that was formed by an extinct volcano system millions of years ago.

If you’ve got the stamina to climb to the very top, make sure to wear sensible shoes and waterproofs. You’ll be rewarded with unrivalled and breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

Even if you can only manage a gentler stroll, you can still see some great views from the lower peaks.

Visit: Holyrood Park, Queen's Drive, EH8 8HG - visitscotland.com



Royal Yacht Britannia

The former royal vessel of the Queen, the Royal Yacht Britannia was in service from 1954 until 1997, before it was permanently retired to Ocean Terminal in Leith.

Board the luxurious ship with an audio guide and discover the opulent on-board apartments, relax in the sun lounge and enjoy some refreshments in the tea room.

Visit: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, EH6 6JJ - royalyachtbritannia.co.uk



National Museum of Scotland

Free to visit (aside from a select few exhibitions) there’s everything from ancient Scottish history to wonders of the animal and science worlds to learn about at the National Museum of Scotland.

There are plenty of fun interactive exhibits and educational games to keep children (and big kids) entertained.

If you’re there on a good weather day, don’t forget to head up to the rooftop garden for a lovely view of the city.

Visit: Chambers Street, EH1 1JF - nms.ac.uk