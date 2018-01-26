The way you see your Whatsapp messages is about to change

WhatsApp is preparing to offer users a new way to view and layout their messages, which could spark an end to countless Whatsapp notifications

According to reports Whatsapp will reportedly offer 10 new Channel categories, give users the opportunity to control them individually.

These categories are: Group Notifications, Message Notifications, Chat History Backup, Critical App Alerts, Failure Notifications, Media Playback, Uncategorised, Other Notifications, Sending Media, and Silent Notifications.

Under new plans users can turn notifications for each category on or off, and mark them as Urgent, which makes a sound and pops up on screen, high priority which only provides a sound notification, medium priority (no sound) or low priority, which has no pop up and no notification.

Users can test the settings in the Beta version.