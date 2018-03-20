There’s a pizza and prosecco festival coming to Edinburgh this summer

Fans of pizza and prosecco in Edinburgh are in for a treat as a brand new festival celebrating both confirms a date and venue for the capital.

Following a successful national tour in 2017, the Pizza & Prosecco Festival is returning for 2018 with new dates and an expanded tour that will see them come to Edinburgh this August.

Picture: Pizza and Prosecco Festival

Announced for the Corn Exchange on August 25th , tickets are on sale now and are available from eventbrite.

Priced at £16.50 plus booking fee, each ticket comes gets you access to the free entertainment, as well as a free Aperol Spritz, a prosecco bible and a slice of rustic pizza.

The festival will run over two sessions, one over lunch 12pm to 5pm, and a second in the evening 6pm – 11pm.

With music, dancers and plenty of sing-a-longs to cheesy pop classics expected, the event will be hosted by an entertaining drag act with various pizza and Prosecco related games on offer and prizes to be won.

For 2018, guests can expect to see a more diverse pizza selection, with gluten-free and vegan also considered, from a range of top UK traders such as Doughboys, Ffwrnes and The Original Goodfillas.

Guests will also be given the chance to enjoy 20 different types of Prosecco as well as a variety of sparkling cocktails from the Tiny Tipple Van.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Pizza & Prosecco Festival is getting even bigger and better for 2018. After a sold out national tour in 2017, our delightful boutique festival will offer even more fun and entertainment - a perfect girl’s night out for friends who love the finest Prosecco and a hot slice of freshly-made pizza, straight from a wood-fired oven.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital