These are the Edinburgh restaurants crowned winners at the Scottish Asian Food Awards

Edinburgh is home to five of Scotland’s best Asian restaurants, according to the results of the inaugural Scottish Asian Food Awards.

The winners were announced today (20 Nov), following last night’s awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

The awards aim to recognise and reward the hard work, determination and dedication of restaurants, takeaways and other food establishments working hard to service the Asian food industry, promote Asian cuisine and connect communities through food and culture.

The evening also celebrated the achievements of these businesses and individuals, and commemorated the difference they make to Scotland’s culture and economy.

A total of 21 awards were presented to establishments dotted around the country.

Here are Edinburgh’s winners:

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner - Vinyasa, 34 St Mary's Street, EH1 1SX

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year - The Khukuri, 8 West Maitland Street, EH12 5DS

Korean Restaurant of the Year - Sodaeng, 94 Buccleuch Street, EH8 9NH

Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year - Café Presko, 342 Gorgie Road, EH11 2QU

Turkish Restaurant of the Year - Ada Restaurant, 9/3 Antigua Street, EH1 3NH

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting who organised the event said, “The evening was a huge success, particularly given the fact that this was the first award of its kind in Scotland.

“We are keen to carry the momentum on from tonight, to future awards ceremonies celebrating Asian food in Scotland.”