Thief who stole tip jar from Edinburgh restaurant jailed

A SNEAK thief who stole a tip jar from an Edinburgh restaurant has been jailed.

Peter Stirling managed to gain entry to Hanams Restaurant in the capital’s city centre last year before making off with around £250 in staff tips.

Stirling, from Edinburgh, was caught on CCTV casing the front of the popular eatery before managing to get inside through the back door.

He made off with the coin-filled jar that was destined to be shared out among the restaurant staff as well as nicking an iPad.

Stirling, 35, admitted both thefts from Hanams Restaurant, Johnston Terrace, Edinburgh, on September 10 last year when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday. (THURS)

Fiscal depute Lorna Ferrier told the court: “The manager of the restaurant locked and secured the premises at around 11.45pm. The restaurant had been very busy and there was a tip jar with between £260 and £300 donated by the customers.

“Around 11.30am [the following day] the restaurant manager returned and noticed the tip jar and an iPad were missing. He decided to check the CCTV.”

The fiscal added “there was no sign of damage” to either the front or back door and the internal CCTV showed the thief searching through the till area before grabbing the tip jar and the iPad.

Solicitor Matthew Nicolson, defending, said Stirling had committed the offence on the back of “a ferocious drug habit for many years”.

Sheriff Frank Crowe jailed Stirling for 104 days to mark the theft offence.

