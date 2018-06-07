Thieves break into Musselburgh stores and steal car

Have your say

Two stores have been broken into as part of a crime spree in Musselburgh.

East Lothian police have appealing for witnesses after the businesses were targeted on Wednesday.

A Silver Renault Megane with the registration number SB55 VXD was also stolen from an address on Galt Crescent at some point between 5pm last Friday and 11am on Monday.

The J and L Café in Prestonpans was targeted around 1.50am on Wednesday. The business was broken into, but nothing was taken.

The Spar store in Pencaitland was broken into around 2am the same day.

A three-figure sum of cash was taken.

Officers believe the incidents are linked.

A dark-coloured Mercedes-type car was used by the suspects, who are described as being three males dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone who saw or heard anything has been urged to get in contact with officers.

Inspector Andrew Harborow, from Haddington Police Station, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about these three suspects or the incidents themselves.

“Those with information are asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

