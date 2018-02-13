Thieves commit ‘high value theft’ in Gorebridge burglary

Police are hunting for thieves who broke into a property in Gorebridge over the weekend and made off with a number of high value items.

The burglary was committed between the hours of 8am and 4:45pm last Saturday at an address in Lady Brae, Gorebridge.

A number of high value items were stolen, understood to be collectively worth a four-figure sum.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Police were contacted and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Police Constable Gordon Martin of Midlothian’s Community Investigation Unit said: “This was a high-value theft, which has resulted in the loss of a number of valuable items.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Lady Brae area on Saturday, February 10, and has any information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers at Midlothian’s Community Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 2739 of February 10, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.