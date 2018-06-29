Thieves make off with £5k worth of valuables in Musselburgh break-in

THIEVES looted diamond-encrusted jewellery and other highly-valuable items in a mid-afternoon housebreaking in Musselburgh.

The incident happened sometime between 2.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday at an address in Eskside East, Musselburgh.

After entry was forced to the property, valuable jewellery including a Lace diamond necklace, Mont Blanc watch and Michael Kors watch were stolen from within.

The total value of the stolen items is in excess of £5,000.

Officers are also investigating an attempted break-in at a home in Eskside West, Musselburgh, which happened at around 3pm on the same day.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if these offences are linked and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Mark Asquith from the Community Investigation Unit in Musselburgh said: “Given the proximity of both homes, we are looking at whether the same suspects are responsible and we would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in either area on Wednesday afternoon to contact police immediately.

“We will be liaising with second-hand retailers to see if anyone tries to sell on these stolen items, however, sahould members of the public be approached and asked to buy jewellery matching these, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the CIU via 101 and quote incident number 3138 of the 27th June (Eskside East) or 3052 of the 27th June (Eskside West). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

