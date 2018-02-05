Thieves steal 67 waterproof jackets during Dobbies break-in

Thieves helped themselves to a haul of waterproof jackets worth £4,500 after breaking into a garden centre.

Police are appealing for information after a shop at Dobbies Garden Centre in Lasswade was broken into on Saturday, February 3. Two men in dark clothing broke into the Tog24 shop at around 7pm.

An example of a waterproof jacket stolen by thieves from Tog24 at Dobbies Garden Centre

A total of 67 waterproof jackets were stolen with an approximate combined value of £4,500.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that can assists them with their investigation. Police are also warning anyone who is offered an outdoor jacket for sale to get in touch.

Detective Constable Cameron Walker of Dalkeith CID, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area on Saturday around 7pm and who may have seen something suspicious.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a jacket like this for sale.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1417 of February 4 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.