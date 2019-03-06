BBC have revealed the average ambulance response times

This is the average ambulance response time for each Edinburgh postcode

Data from Ambulance Trusts reveals the ambulance response times for postcode districts across Edinburgh.

The data is based on a BBC News investigation, using the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the average response times for the most life-threatening callouts in local communities across Britain.

Average ambulance response time: 3m46s

1. EH1

Average ambulance response time: 6 minutes 22 secons

2. EH2

Average ambulance response time: 4 minutes 27 seconds

3. EH3

Average ambulance response time: 8 minutes 7 seconds

4. EH4

