This is the average ambulance response time for each Edinburgh postcode

Data from Ambulance Trusts reveals the ambulance response times for postcode districts across Edinburgh.

The data is based on a BBC News investigation, using the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the average response times for the most life-threatening callouts in local communities across Britain.

1. EH1 Average ambulance response time: 3m46s Google other Buy a Photo

2. EH2 Average ambulance response time: 6 minutes 22 secons Google other Buy a Photo

3. EH3 Average ambulance response time: 4 minutes 27 seconds Google other Buy a Photo

4. EH4 Average ambulance response time: 8 minutes 7 seconds Google other Buy a Photo

View more