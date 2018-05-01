Thousands take part in Newhaven tram consultation

Thousands of people shared their views in a major consultation about plans for taking trams to Newhaven, which closed at the weekend after six weeks.

More than 3,000 people either attended one of the information events, sent in their comments by email or completed the consultation online on the Council’s Consultation Hub.

The consultation was very widely publicised, with 26,000 letters sent to households in the area surrounding the proposed tram route, extensive online and local media promotion, as well as four public information events and four business forums held.

Members of the public were invited to give their views on draft proposals for both managing traffic during the construction period, supporting local businesses while work is ongoing; and the final road layout along the route.

Following the closure of the consultation period, the board will now re-examine the plans, taking into account the feedback, before publishing them for further consultation at the end of the summer.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “A huge thank you to everyone who’s taken the time to give us their feedback during the consultation process. The comments submitted will help us make changes to the plans before we consult again towards the end of the summer.

“Of course, no final decision on taking trams to Newhaven, or not, will be made until much later in the year, when we’ll consider a Final Business Case based on the tenders submitted and the outcome of the consultation. “

The Council outlined that the project will not divert resources from other Council services and that there will be support for businesses.

As part of the consultation, the council also accepted the need to achieve the best possible balance for all road users, particularly at the northern end of Leith Walk, ie between Pilrig Street and Foot of the Walk.

The location of the Balfour Street tram stop, the need to consider more pedestrian crossing points and signal controlled junctions on Leith Walk and parking and loading on Constitution Street will all be considered as plans are revisited ahead of further consultation towards the end of the summer.