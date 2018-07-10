Three appear in court over fatal stabbing at Magdalene Drive

Three people have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man.

Emergency services were called at about 6.25pm on Sunday to Magdalene Drive, where the body of a 49-year-old man, who has not been named, was discovered.

Ashleigh Wallace and Patrick Herbert, both aged 26, and Shaun Wallace, 18, were arrested and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man found with ‘serious injuries’ in alleged stabbing

All three were charged with murder and made no plea during the private appearance.

READ MORE: Three charged over fatal stabbing at Magdalene Drive

The 18-year-old was released on bail while the other two accused were remanded in custody with the case continued for further examination.

They are due to make a second court appearance later this month.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE