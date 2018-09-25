Three arrested over murder of Edinburgh millionaire and wife in Thailand

Police in northern Thailand have arrested three men over the murder of an Edinburgh millionaire and his wife.

Officers had been searching for Alan Hogg, 64, and his 61-year-old wife Nort Suddaen since they were reported missing last Thursday.

Bloodstains were reportedly found at their luxury mansion in the northern Thailand town of Phrae, allegedly with signs someone had tried to wipe it away.

A mobile phone was still charging at the three-storey house when police arrived to search the property.

READ MORE: Fears for Edinburgh millionaire and wife after blood found at mansion

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed they had arrested three men who had admitted killing the couple and burying their bodies away from the house.

Police Gen Sanpat Prabpudsa, who was leading the investigation, said: “We have arrested three men who have confessed.”

According to the Guardian, police said the three men arrested over the murders had informed them where the bodies were buried and that they would be recovered on Tuesday.

The men also implicated Hogg’s brother-in-law, Warut Satchakit, in the crime. Police said it was linked to an ongoing family dispute.

In the last few hours, police discovered the couple’s bodies behind a duck pond after using excavation equipment.

Renowned restaurateur Mr Hogg founded Professional Linen Services in 1996, a laundry firm which began life in his utility room at home. The company, which is now based at Sherwood Industrial Estate in Bonnyrigg, was acquired in July 2017 by Johnson Service Group PLC.

Mr Hogg arrived in Thailand several years ago after working as an engineer in Australia.

He built the sprawling family home on a large plot of land in one of the country’s most northerly provinces, and secured the property with a gated entrance. He and his wife were known to rear ducks, geese and cattle on their property, and made frequent and long trips to Australia.

More to follow.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital