Three arrested over pickpocketing in Edinburgh Old Town

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a pickpocketing incident in the Old Town.

The incident happened during the afternoon of Monday 24 September in and around the Castlehill area.

A 39-year-old man, and two women, aged 34 and 46, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 28th September and were remanded in custody. They are expected to appear for sentencing on Friday 12 October.

Sergeant George Liddle of West End Police Station said: “Edinburgh is still very busy at this time of year with visitors. Pickpocketing is an issue we take extremely seriously. I would ask the public to remain vigilant whilst they are visiting.

“I would also urge members of the public to keep their personal belongings safe and not to have money visible. Purses, wallets, handbags and rucksacks can all be targets, along with mobile phones.

“Anyone with information regarding pickpocketing activity are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

