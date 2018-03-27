Three charged over har coursing in Haddington

Three men have been arrested following suspected hare coursing activity in a farm near Haddington.

The men, aged 17, 38 and 50-years-old, were charged after officers in East Lothian had been called to Merryhatton Farm at around 7 o’clock on Sunday morning.

Hare coursing, which involves the use of large dogs to hunt hares by sight, has been banned in Scotland since 2002.

Any members of the public who suspect this behaviour in rural areas are encouraged to call 101, or to report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The men have since been released from custody and are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.