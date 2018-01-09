Three quirky properties for sale in Edinburgh

Choose a home in the captial with a story by investing in one of these quirky properties, which are currently on the market

28 Canonmills

This four-bedroom duplex property was once a bakery in Edinburgh’s Canonmills. The current owners have transformed the flat into a contemporary home, which includes features such as a sun room, modern kitchen and eye catching décor.

28 Canonmills is on the market for offers over £585,000 with Coulters

5 Melville Crescent

This house at 5 Melville Crescent has a history which is typical of the area’s emergence as a prestigious residential area in the 19th century and its subsequent changes.

The A-listed, terraced townhouse was originally the home of Mary Walker who with her sister funded the building of St Mary’s Cathedral, which dominates the West End.

The house was home to a chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland in the mid-1800s, while the pioneering children’s doctor, John Playfair, took over the property in 1888.

The building went on to become head office for Boots in the last century and was used as a commercial property thereafter.

Its latest incarnation however is as a collection of luxury residential flats, which are on the market with Gilson Grey for offers over £535,000.

Atholl Crescent

Just one property remains at a townhouse conversion in Atholl Crescent. The property, which was once an office block, saw six apartments created from two adjacent townhouses.

Now, only 20A remains on the market. This lower flat has two bedrooms, a very high quality finish and that most sought-after feature in a city apartment, a private garden.

20A Atholl Crescent is on the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £560,000.