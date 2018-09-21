Top five gourmet burger bars in Edinburgh

Wanting to enjoy a burger in the Capital? Then look no further than these five Edinburgh specialists ...

HOLYROOD 9A

Lebowskis is famous for two things: Their menu of White Russian cocktails and ther incredible burgers.

Their motto is “Great Beers, Great Burgers” and boy do they deliver.

Within close proximity of The University Of Edinburgh, The Royal Mile and Holyrood itself, this deceptively large bar opens its doors right in the heart of the old town.

Sourced from Simon Howie the Butchers, their gourmet burger range is made using delicious beef, and their Halloumi and Veggie haggis burgers don’t disappoint for the herbivores among us.

If you are cool like us then you’ll obviously want to choose The Scotsman (a brisket patty, haggis, smoked cheddar and a whisky and cracked pepper mayo) or, for the more adventurous among you, why not check out The Black Deer (their venison and black pudding patty, smothered in beetroot chutney, blue murder & rocket).

Best of all, even though they normally serve their burgers on wooden boards, they will actually serve on plates – so, if you’re a subscriber to the #wewantplates movement, just ask.

BREADMEATSBREAD

Having already conquered Glasgow’s burger scene, BMB have made their way to the Capital, bringing their award-winning fare to the east coast.

Regularly topping lists of the best places to grab the best burgers in town, we too are happy to join the blogging hordes and preach the word according to BMB.

Pushing a “no bookings, no frills, no gimmicks” ethos, and sporting a minimalistic interior, the focus is all on the food with burgers catering for everyone from carnivores to vegans and celiacs.

Enjoy the ever popular Cali burger – layers of thin burger patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions and secret sauce – or go for the Edinburgh venue’s signature Lothian Wolf burger with American cheese, crispy bacon, pulled pork in BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions and ‘Nduja with sriracha mayo.

THE CAMBRIDGE BAR

Positioned just off Charlotte Square, this petite bar/restaurant is always pretty lively.

With sports on the TV and regulars in the bar area, this place can get very cosy at the weekends. Specialising in craft beer and gourmet burgers, customisation is the watch word here. Choose from beef, chicken, buffalo or bean patties, then opt for one of a selection of toppings; perhaps a classic like the MOS (mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese) or a new favourite like the Smokehouse (Homemade pulled pork, Coleslaw & BBQ sauce).

As the team say, “Bun or no bun, one patty or three, you can have your burger just the way you like it,” all before adding a side of chips, onion rings or coleslaw to complete your meal.

Thankfully, there’s an array of­ flavour combinations on a handy blackboard to take the hassle out of picking your own.

BURGER

Sometimes, restaurants like to keep it simple. Naming themselves for the eponymous dish they are famous for, Burger elevate this fast food staple to the next level with Scottish beef patties covered in lashings of delicious toppings ready to make even the sternest of food critic’s taste buds tingle.

Go for succulent beefy bites like the Full Stop – topped with American cheese and bacon with onion rings, tomato and BBQ sauce on toasted brioche – or the Bacon Cheese, or mix it up with some of their enticing chicken burgers like the Fire Cracker (fried chicken with Red Leicester or blue cheese, chipotle slaw, Buffalo sauce, pickle, tomato and ranch on toasted brioche) or the Katsu (a Japanese inspired fried chicken burger with wasabi mayo, tonkatsu sauce, pickle and tomato on toasted brioche).

Whatever you choose, trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

LEBOWSKIS

This Coen Brother classic themed bar is famous in Edinburgh for two things: their massive menu of White Russian cocktails and their incredible burgers – and if you’re feeling adventurous and up for an eating challenge, then look no further.

Offering some of the tallest burgers in the city, you can choose from the classics like the Lebowski burger and the mouth-watering Bacon Mac and Cheese, through to seasonal specials like the Glasgow Oyster; a scotch pie sandwiched between a tasty double beef burger with melted mature cheddar and beef dripping gravy.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital