Tortoise stolen from Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World

One of the popular attractions at Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World, Huck the tortoise, has been stolen.

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnessess following the theft in Lasswade.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between midday and 2 p.m. on Wednesday February 21 at Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World.

An eight-year-old red-footed tortoise called Huck was taken from his enclosure and staff contacted police after noticing he was missing.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Ian Worrall from Dalkeith Police station said: “Huck is a very popular attraction at Butterfly World and the staff are very concerned that he may not be getting looked after properly following his theft.

“He requires special lamps and a specialist diet otherwise his health could be seriously affected and we are treating this matter very seriously.

“If you have information that can assist with our inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World said: “We are working closely with the police and are doing everything we can to try and get Huck back safe and sound as soon as possible.

“The welfare and safety of our animals is of the utmost importance to us and we are reviewing our procedures internally to prevent something like this happening again.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1883 of the 21st of February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.