Tragedy as man dies in toilets of Edinburgh McDonald’s

A MAN has tragically died in the toilets of the McDonald’s on Telford Road despite attempts by fellow diners and staff to save him.

Police and ambulances were called to the restaurant at around 7pm on Friday.

A diner is said to have performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived but he could not be saved.

Police would only say that the incident which led to the closure of the branch of the rest of the day was a “medical matter”.

But a spokesman for McDonald’s told the Evening News: “On the afternoon of the 29th December emergency services were called to our Telford Road restaurant to attend to a customer.

“The restaurant team provided first aid until they arrived and closed the restaurant for the remainder of the day. This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this difficult time.”