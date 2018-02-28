Tragic Shaun Woodburn influences move to help grieving families

Have your say

SCOTLAND’s top lawyer has promised a shake-up of post mortems - influenced by the death of Shaun Woodburn.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe said officials are working on plans to limit multiple autopsies to lessen the agony of victims’ families.

Dad-of-one Shaun’s family have previously told of the pain caused by having a second procedure performed.

Lord Wolffe announced the consultation in a parliamentary response to former Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.

He wrote: “Effective consultation would support an informed defence decision as to whether a second physical post-mortem examination was required and may reduce not only the number of required defence examinations but also delays in the return of deceased persons to their families, reflecting the views of families.”

Lord Wolffe hopes streamlining the system will reduce delays in grieving families being reunited with their lost ones.

Former Bonnyrigg Rose defender Shaun, 30, was killed early on New Year’s Day 2017.

His killer, Mohammed Ibnomer, 16 at the time, was caged for just four years for culpable homicide after being originally charged with murder.

Under existing Scots law, defence teams have a legal right to instruct a second post-mortem on behalf of the accused – a vital part of the legal process.

The Woodburns want defence rights respected, but argue that a single post-mortem could be carried out provided there were representatives present from all interested parties.

Shaun’s dad Kevin said: “Obviously, we as a family are delighted at this news and we will continue to challenge the system to make sure that these promises are delivered once and for all.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital