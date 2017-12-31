Tragic Shaun Woodburn’s family in touching tribute one year on

GRIEVING family of Shaun Woodburn are to gather at midnight for an emotional tribute to the tragic young dad.

Mum Denise Syme is determined to celebrate her popular son’s life a year on from the footballer’s death in Leith on New Year’s Day.

And she vowed to continue the campaign for tougher sentences after Shaun’s 17-year-old killer was caged for four years.

“It is a very difficult time for all the family and Shaun’s friends at the moment,” Denise told the Evening News.

“I am trying to stay positive and celebrate Shaun’s life at midnight and I hope I have the strength to do that.”

Shaun, 30, died after being felled by a single punch from the then 16-year-old outside Gladstones bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose defender had been seeing in 2017 at the bar with family and friends, including Hibs star Danny Swanson.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of a drunken gang attacking strangers across the city on Hogmanay.

Nearly 70,000 signed a petition calling for justice for the dad-of-one amid public outcry at the sentence handed down last month.

“We are going to carry on fighting for justice in Shaun’s name in the hope that others won’t suffer like us,” said Denise.

“I just want to take some time out to remember Shaun’s life not his death.”

And she thanked the Evening News for acknowledging her family’s dignified campaign in our list of top 30 people of 2017.

“The family are overwhelmed that you would have us in the top 30 along with these people who have done some wonderful things,” said Denise.