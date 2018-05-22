Tragic West Lothian biker is named

The identity of a man killed in a motorbike accident in West Lothian has been confirmed.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday that 27-year-old Nikki Grieve was killed in the traffic collision which took place on the A89 at Dechmont on Saturday.

Mr Grieve, from Uphall, was travelling west on his green Kawasaki Z750 motorcycle and was overtaking two cars when the collision happened.

Nikki died at the scene around 1:15pm on the A89 Newbridge to Bathgate Road.

Fellow bikers have since paid tribute to Nikki on the Facebook group RoadRash MCC. One member wrote: “I only knew (you) for a short time however in that short time you made me feel like a brother and made me welcome with both arms open.

“For that I will be forever grateful, Nikki you are missed and will be forever in our hearts... R.I.P My Brother.”

The road was cordoned off for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

Police have asked for any witnesses to come forward.

