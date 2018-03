Have your say

TRAIN passengers between Edinburgh and Glasgow are being warned services could be cancelled or delayed.

ScotRail said a signalling fault is causing the problems this morning.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between South Gyle - Linlithgow,, services between Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High and Edinburgh - Dunblane may be delayed or cancelled.”

